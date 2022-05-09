QQQ
Sabre Unlocks New Opportunities For Hoteliers - Read How

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 2:25 PM | 1 min read
  • Sabre Corp SABR has agreed to acquire Nuvola, a provider of hotel service optimization and guest engagement software to hoteliers, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The transaction includes Nuvola technology and guest enablement software and the integration of Nuvola employees to Sabre.
  • Nuvola equips hotels with cloud-based solutions, including task management capabilities, guest messaging and concierge services, and advanced housekeeping management solutions.
  • Sabre held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Juan Carlos Abello, founder and CEO of Nuvola, said, "The current standalone Nuvola offerings will continue to enhance on-property efficiencies for hoteliers. More importantly, integrating Nuvola capabilities into Sabre's existing retailing and property management solutions will unlock new opportunities for hoteliers to deliver a differentiated, seamless guest experience."
  • Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 5.17% at $8.22 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral