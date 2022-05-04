Here's Why Roku Collaborated With Apollo

by

Roku, Inc ROKU has collaborated with private-equity firm Apollo Global Management, Inc APO to bid for a minority stake in the pay-TV and streaming service Starz, the Wall Street Journal reports.

has collaborated with private-equity firm to bid for a minority stake in the pay-TV and streaming service Starz, the Wall Street Journal reports. Roku and Apollo could acquire up to a 20% stake in Starz.

Still, the partners are yet to agree on a valuation with movie and television production company Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LGF-A).

(NYSE: LGF-A). Also Read: Analysts Give Thumbs Up To This Newly Formed Media Giant; Compare It To Disney

Analysts Give Thumbs Up To This Newly Formed Media Giant; Compare It To Disney Lions Gate VC Michael Burns acknowledged that the recent deals in the media space gave the company confidence to consider selling or spinning off Starz.

Selling Starz could potentially make Lions Gate an acquisition target as big players hunt for fresh content.

In November, movie and television production company Lions Gate declared its plans to sell or spin-off Starz.

Selling a stake in Starz would help Lions Gate raise cash and place a value on the premium channel.

Starz is known for series like "Outlander" and "Power."

Lions Gate acquired Starz for $4.4 billion in 2016 but failed to fulfill the deal's promise, with the combined company now worth $3 billion.

Lions Gate and Roku forged a deal to see the studio's films run exclusively on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel after being aired on Starz.

Price Action: ROKU shares closed higher by 0.8% at $103.95 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.