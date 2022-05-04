Welltower Made All-Cash $5B Bid For Healthcare Realty Trust: WSJ

by

Welltower Inc WELL , a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust, has reportedly made a nearly $5 billion all-cash bid for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR , according to people familiar with the matter.

Welltower, with a market value of roughly $41 billion, has a portfolio of senior housing, rehabilitation centers, and medical offices. Healthcare Realty deal would expand its presence in medical-office buildings.

Wall Street Journal writes that Welltower remains interested after its bid was rejected and plans to say as much to Healthcare Realty this week, the people said.

In February, Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America Inc HTA agreed to combine in a roughly $10 billion deal of mostly stock.

A month later, Welltower offered $31.75 a share for Healthcare Realty, or roughly $4.8 billion, the people said.

Healthcare Trust shareholders are to get one Healthcare Realty share and $4.82 in cash per share under the current agreement.

When the deal was announced, the companies said it valued Healthcare Trust at around $35.08 a share.

It requires signoff from holders of two-thirds of Healthcare Realty’s shares in a vote expected in July.

Price Action: HR shares closed at $30.40 on Tuesday.

Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay

