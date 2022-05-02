MGM Resorts Offers To Acquire Online Gaming Company LeoVegas For $607M

- MGM Resorts International MGM has commenced a recommended public tender offer to acquire LeoVegas AB, a Swedish mobile gaming company, for SEK 61.00 in cash per share, totaling $607 million.
- The acceptance period of the offer is expected to commence in June 2022 and expire in August 2022.
- Founded in 2011 by Gustaf Hagman and Robin Ramm-Ericson, LeoVegas is a global online gaming company with licenses in eight jurisdictions, primarily in the Nordics and the rest of Europe.
- LeoVegas generated €393 million in revenue and €48 million in Adjusted EBITDA during the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022.
- "We have achieved remarkable success with BetMGM in the U.S., and with the acquisition of LeoVegas in Europe we will expand our online gaming presence globally," said CEO Bill Hornbuckle.
- MGM plans to finance the acquisition with existing cash and expects the deal to be accretive to earnings and cash flow per share.
- MGM held $5.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- MGM Resorts expects the offer to complete in early September 2022. It expects LeoVegas to drive its digital gaming and sports betting international development.
- Price Action: MGM shares closed lower by 2.54% at $41.04 on Friday.
