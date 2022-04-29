Mister Car Wash Gains Entry To Inland Empire Via Speedwash Acquisition

by

Mister Car Wash Inc MCW has acquired Speedwash, which includes four express exterior locations in Victorville and Hesperia, California. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Adding these high-quality locations makes for a strong entry into Victor Valley," said Casey Lindsay, VP, Corporate Development of Mister Car Wash.

The company held $19.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 2021.

Price Action: MCW shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $14.47 on the last check Friday.

