QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mister Car Wash Gains Entry To Inland Empire Via Speedwash Acquisition

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 2:45 PM | 1 min read
  • Mister Car Wash Inc MCW has acquired Speedwash, which includes four express exterior locations in Victorville and Hesperia, California. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Mister will be working with the Speedwash team to rebrand the stores and optimize service and product offerings in the coming months.
  • "Adding these high-quality locations makes for a strong entry into Victor Valley," said Casey Lindsay, VP, Corporate Development of Mister Car Wash.
  • The company held $19.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 2021.
  • Price Action: MCW shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $14.47 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsGeneral