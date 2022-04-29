Mister Car Wash Gains Entry To Inland Empire Via Speedwash Acquisition

- Mister Car Wash Inc MCW has acquired Speedwash, which includes four express exterior locations in Victorville and Hesperia, California. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Mister will be working with the Speedwash team to rebrand the stores and optimize service and product offerings in the coming months.
- "Adding these high-quality locations makes for a strong entry into Victor Valley," said Casey Lindsay, VP, Corporate Development of Mister Car Wash.
- The company held $19.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 2021.
- Price Action: MCW shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $14.47 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.