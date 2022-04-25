Owens Corning Agrees To Acquire WearDeck For Undisclosed Sum

by

has agreed with JR Plastics Corporation to acquire WearDeck, a composite decking, and structural lumber manufacturer. Deal terms were not disclosed. The acquisition supports OC’s strategy to strengthen its position in building and construction products.

WearDeck products offer a durable solution for weather-resistant decking. WearDeck employs about 100 people and expects to deliver sales of about $60 million in FY22.

Owens Corning estimates the North American decking market to be more than $7 billion and grow at about 5% per year. Composite decking products capture over 30% of a market expected to increase in the coming years.

Owens Corning held cash and equivalents of $966 million as of December 31, 2021.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of Q2.

Price Action: OC shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $84.54 on the last check Monday.

