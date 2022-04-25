QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Erytech Pharma Are Shares Moving Higher Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 7:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Erytech Pharma SA ERYP has sold its US manufacturing facility to Catalent Inc CTLT for $44.5 million.
  • Catalent will acquire Erytech's commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing facility in Princeton, New Jersey, with 40 people.
  • The companies will also enter into a long-term supply agreement. Catalent will manufacture Erytech's lead product candidate, eryaspase (Graspa), for clinical and commercial supply in the U.S.
  • Also Read: Why Erytech Pharma Shares Are Rising Today
  • "Erytech will now further focus capital resources on developing potentially transformative therapeutics for serious diseases. We are also evaluating further strategic options for the company, including additional partnerships and addition of complementary assets, through which we can leverage our ERYCAPS platform and our development and manufacturing capabilities," said Gil Beyen, CEO of Erytech.
  • Erytech has a Phase 1 trial in first-line pancreatic cancer ongoing in the U.S.
  • It is in a dialogue with the FDA regarding a potential marketing application submission in hypersensitive ALL, targeted in Q3 2022.
  • Catalent intends to expand the 30,900 sqft Princeton site to manufacture a broader portfolio of cell therapies. 
  • ERYTECH will retain its manufacturing site in Lyon, France, for cell therapy manufacturing.
  • Price Action: ERYP shares surged 57.40% at $1.92 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral