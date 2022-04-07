Why Erytech Pharma Shares Are Rising Today

by

says that the results from the NOPHO sponsored Phase 2 trial of eryaspase in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients are published in the British Journal of Haematology. The Phase 2 NOR-GRASPALL-2016 trial evaluated the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in ALL patients who had previously experienced hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase therapy.

The trial enrolled 55 patients. The primary objectives of the trial were asparaginase enzyme activity and safety. Both endpoints were met.

Eryaspase demonstrated sustained asparaginase enzyme activity above the threshold of >100 U/L at trough levels 14 days after the first infusion in 92.5% of patients.

Eryaspase was generally well tolerated when added to chemotherapy, and almost all patients could receive the intended courses of asparaginase.

Of the 55 patients, only 2 had severe allergic reactions and withdrew eryaspase treatment.

The study confirms the potential of eryaspase as a treatment option for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients with hypersensitivity to PEG-asparaginase.

Price Action: ERYP shares are up 19.8% at $1.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

