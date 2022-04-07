Why Erytech Pharma Shares Are Rising Today

- Erytech Pharma SA ERYP says that the results from the NOPHO sponsored Phase 2 trial of eryaspase in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients are published in the British Journal of Haematology.
- The Phase 2 NOR-GRASPALL-2016 trial evaluated the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in ALL patients who had previously experienced hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase therapy.
- The trial enrolled 55 patients. The primary objectives of the trial were asparaginase enzyme activity and safety. Both endpoints were met.
- Eryaspase demonstrated sustained asparaginase enzyme activity above the threshold of >100 U/L at trough levels 14 days after the first infusion in 92.5% of patients.
- Eryaspase was generally well tolerated when added to chemotherapy, and almost all patients could receive the intended courses of asparaginase.
- Of the 55 patients, only 2 had severe allergic reactions and withdrew eryaspase treatment.
- The study confirms the potential of eryaspase as a treatment option for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients with hypersensitivity to PEG-asparaginase.
- Price Action: ERYP shares are up 19.8% at $1.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
