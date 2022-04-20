QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Just Eat Explores Grubhub Sale As It Sees Corrections Following Pandemic Recovery

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 7:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com NV JTKWY weighed a partial or complete sale of its Grubhub unit less than a year after buying it for $7.3 billion.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com explored strategic actions for the U.S. division after losing an unusually high level of customers across its key markets, Bloomberg reports.
  • CEO Jitse Groen saw the business as an essential part of industry consolidation.
  • Groen has been touting a turnaround plan that featured activity on Grubhub and expansion into groceries and building out its courier network. 
  • Shareholders lobbied for quicker action around its assets, pushing for clarity on developing other parts of the business.
  • Groen saw outside investment in Grubhub feasible, including from private equity or strategic partners.
  • The move reflects how the end of the pandemic has reversed the trend of the food delivery industry from a hot property into a struggling sector. Netflix Inc NFLX and Peloton Interactive Inc PTON also faced similar ordeals.
  • Price Action: JTKWY closed at $5.66 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Haydn Blackey via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsAsset SalesTechMedia