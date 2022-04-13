QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Antares Pharma Stock Is Soaring Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 13, 2022 10:40 AM | 1 min read

Antares Pharma Inc ATRS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Halozyme Therapeutics Inc HALO for $5.60 per share in cash, valuing Antares at approximately $960 million. 

The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Halozyme and Antares boards of directors and is expected to be immediately accretive to Halozyme's 2022 revenue and non-GAAP earnings. Halozyme expects the acquisition to accelerate top- and bottom-line growth through 2027.

The business combination aims to create a leading drug delivery and specialty product company. Antares is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies.

See Also: Why BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

ATRS 52-Week Range: $3.11 - $4.63

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 49.1% at $5.58 at press time.

Photo: Parentingupstream from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingM&ASmall CapMoversTrading Ideas