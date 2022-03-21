 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thoma Bravo To Snap Anaplan At 31% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 6:45am   Comments
Share:
Thoma Bravo To Snap Anaplan At 31% Premium
  • Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire cloud-native platform provider Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) for an all-cash transaction of $10.7 billion.
  • The purchase price of $66 per share implies a premium of 30.5% to Anaplan's March 18 closing price of $50.59.
  • Anaplan will become a privately held company after the transaction.
  • Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, said, "We have followed Anaplan for years and have seen the incredible value they bring customers through their best-in-class planning platform. We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo's extensive operational and investment expertise in enterprise software to support Anaplan in its future growth."
  • Price Action: PLAN shares are up by 13.88% at $64.47 premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAN)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall; Crude Oil Surges Over 4%
Anaplan Shares Pop As Analysts Cheer Q4 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Anaplan: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
Anaplan Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com