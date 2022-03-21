Thoma Bravo To Snap Anaplan At 31% Premium
- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire cloud-native platform provider Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) for an all-cash transaction of $10.7 billion.
- The purchase price of $66 per share implies a premium of 30.5% to Anaplan's March 18 closing price of $50.59.
- Anaplan will become a privately held company after the transaction.
- Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, said, "We have followed Anaplan for years and have seen the incredible value they bring customers through their best-in-class planning platform. We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo's extensive operational and investment expertise in enterprise software to support Anaplan in its future growth."
- Price Action: PLAN shares are up by 13.88% at $64.47 premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.