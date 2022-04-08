Fastly Shares Pop On Takeover Speculation

by

Fastly Inc FSLY is surging on a speculative rumor that it could be a takeover target by Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL .

Fastly reported Q4 FY21 quarterly EPS loss $(0.10), which beat the consensus loss of $(0.16). Fastly reported quarterly sales of $97.72 million, up 18% Y/Y, which beat the consensus of $92.48 million.

Fastly saw Q1 FY22 sales of $92-$100 million versus the consensus of $98 million. Fastly is also guiding for FY22 sales of $400-$410 million, versus the consensus of $419 million.

Raymond James upgraded the rating on Fastly, noting shares overreacted to management's recently issued 2022 revenue guidance.

