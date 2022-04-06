QQQ
Why JetBlue Airways Stock Is Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 6, 2022 8:47 AM | 1 min read

JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company confirmed it made a $3.6 billion offer to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.

JetBlue submitted a proposal to Spirit's board of directors to acquire Spirit for $33 per share in cash. The company said it firmly believes its proposal is a "superior proposal" to Spirit’s merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.

JetBlue said the proposed combination would position the airline as the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the four large dominant U.S. carriers by accelerating its growth and expanding the reach of the "JetBlue Effect."

JetBlue operates as a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment.

JBLU 52-Week Range: $11.37 - $21.96

The stock was down 4.55% at $13.02 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of JetBlue.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

