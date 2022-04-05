QQQ
MarineMax Acquires France-Based Superyacht Management Company SYM For Undisclosed Sum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 5, 2022 2:43 PM | 1 min read
  • MarineMax Inc HZO has acquired Superyacht Management S.A.R.L., better known as SYM, for an undisclosed sum. SYM is a superyacht management company based in Golfe Juan, France.
  • SYM is being acquired by Northrop & Johnson, a superyacht brokerage and charter services business acquired by MarineMax in 2020.
  • MarineMax CEO Brett McGill stated, "The addition of SYM complements MarineMax's ongoing diversification into a higher margin and global business."
  • MarineMax noted Ben Young, founder of SYM, and his team will join forces with Northrop & Johnson.
  • MarineMax expects the acquisition to be accretive in its first full year.
  • The company held $216.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: HZO shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $40.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

