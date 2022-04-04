QQQ
Itochu Acquires 70% Stake In Under Armour's Japan Distributor: Nikkei Asia

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 12:56 PM | 29 seconds read
  • Trading house Itochu has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Under Armour Inc’s UAA Japanese distributor, DomeNikkei Asia reported.
  • Itochu is expected to own about 70% of Dome after completing the transactions, leaving Under Armour with a 30% stake.
  • The report noted that Itochu and Under Armour are expected to manage the business in Japan together.
  • Itochu is the top shareholder in Japanese sportswear maker Descente.
  • Price Action: UAA shares are trading higher by 2.21% at $17.14 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

