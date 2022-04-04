QQQ
Westrock Coffee To Go Public Via SPAC Deal: WSJ

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 6:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Westrock Coffee Holdings LLC, a coffee, tea, and extract service provider, plans to go public through a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Riverview Acquisition Corp RVAC, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The report noted that the company would be valued roughly at $1.2 billion.
  • As part of the deal, Westrock is raising a $250 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors and also has a credit facility agreement with Wells Fargo & Co.
  • The Riverview SPAC is led by R. Brad Martin, former CEO of retail holding company Saks Inc.
  • The company provides coffee, tea, and other beverage ingredients to restaurants and brands, including Walmart Inc WMT and McDonald's Corp MCD.
  • Price Action: RVAC shares closed higher by 0.10% at $9.79 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryRestaurantsM&ANewsSmall Cap