What's Going On With Forge Global Holdings Stock?

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE) shares surged 50% Friday adding to several other volatile sessions this week.

The company made its public debut on Tuesday after completing a SPAC merger with Motive Capital. The stock soared by 60% during its first trading session as a public company before pulling back.

Forge Global aims to make it as easy to trade in the private markets as the public markets. The company provides customers access to pre-IPO investment opportunities and liquidity for private company shares.

FRGE Price Action: Forge has traded between $11.06 and $26.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Friday up 50% at $18.68.