Apple Snaps This British Fintech In $150M Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) acquired British fintech startup Credit Kudos Ltd, the Block reports.
  • The deal valued Credit Kudos at ~$150 million. It closed earlier this week.
  • The London-based credit scoring startup lets businesses assess loan applicants by analyzing banking data and offers a service for potential borrowers to determine their creditworthiness, Bloomberg reports.
  • Also Read: Robinhood Fires Up Rivalry With PayPal and Other Fintech With Latest Launch
  • Apple previously escalated its push in payments with the Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone. 
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.84% at $171.93 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

