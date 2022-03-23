Apple Snaps This British Fintech In $150M Deal
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) acquired British fintech startup Credit Kudos Ltd, the Block reports.
- The deal valued Credit Kudos at ~$150 million. It closed earlier this week.
- The London-based credit scoring startup lets businesses assess loan applicants by analyzing banking data and offers a service for potential borrowers to determine their creditworthiness, Bloomberg reports.
- Apple previously escalated its push in payments with the Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.84% at $171.93 on the last check Wednesday.
