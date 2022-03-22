Prologis Aims For Blackstone's €21B Logistics Portfolio: FT
- Warehouse proprietor Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has launched a bid for Blackstone’s €21 billion portfolio of logistics properties, the Financial Times reported.
- If completed, it could be the biggest ever non-public actual property deal.
- The company has made the non-binding offer for Mileway, a portfolio of approximately 2,000 European warehouses that Blackstone has been constructing for six years.
- The report added that if the Prologis bid is profitable, it could give the corporate a dominant place in European last-mile amenities, smaller warehouses that serve prospects in cities.
- Price Action: PLD shares closed lower by 0.77% at $158.92 on Monday.
