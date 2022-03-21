WillScot Acquires Blast Resistant Module Lease Portfolio For Undisclosed Sum
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has acquired a portfolio of blast-resistant modules and related assets from Satellite Structures, Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- "This transaction creates new opportunities to grow our offering with existing customers in the industrial, petrochemical, manufacturing, defense and other verticals that demand the highest standards for safety, service, reliability, and turnkey solutions, all of which WillScot Mobile Mini is uniquely positioned to deliver," commented CEO Brad Soultz.
- The company funded the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.
- WillScot held cash and equivalents of $12.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: WSC shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $38.47 on the last check Monday.
