Barclays Bumps Up WillScot Mobile Mini Price Target By 25%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $50 (an upside of 35%) from $40.
  • The analyst notes the company looks well-positioned to beat its recently set three- and five-year financial targets.
  • Patnaik sees "many potentially positive catalysts" for the shares, including upside driven from multiple expansion, earnings beats, and a continuous stream of acquisitions.
  • WillScot is "still in the early-to-middle innings of a perception change," states Patnaik.
  • Price Action: WSC shares are trading higher by 7.64% at $37.05 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for WSC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WSC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

