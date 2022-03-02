Barclays Bumps Up WillScot Mobile Mini Price Target By 25%
- Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $50 (an upside of 35%) from $40.
- The analyst notes the company looks well-positioned to beat its recently set three- and five-year financial targets.
- Patnaik sees "many potentially positive catalysts" for the shares, including upside driven from multiple expansion, earnings beats, and a continuous stream of acquisitions.
- WillScot is "still in the early-to-middle innings of a perception change," states Patnaik.
- Price Action: WSC shares are trading higher by 7.64% at $37.05 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for WSC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
