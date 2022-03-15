 Skip to main content

Local Bounti Agrees To Acquire Indoor Farming Company Pete's For ~$122M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 10:04am   Comments

  • Local Bounti Corp (NYSE: LOCL) has agreed to acquire California-based complementary indoor farming company Hollandia Produce Group Inc, which operates under the name Pete's, for $122.5 million.
  • The transaction will comprise $92.5 million in cash, expected to be provided under Local Bounti's existing lending facility with Cargill, and the remaining $30.0 million payable in shares.
  • The deal is expected to provide Local Bounti access to Pete's existing retail customer base of more than 10,000 retail locations nationwide.
  • Local Bounti plans to install its patent-pending Stack & Flow Technology at Pete's three facilities, combining vertical farming and greenhouse growing technologies.
  • Local Bounti expects the deal to be immediately accretive. Pete's 2021 estimated net revenue totaled $22.7 million.
  • The company held $96.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: LOCL shares are trading higher by 3.61% at $5.46 on the last check Tuesday.

