Cenntro Electric Takes 65% Interest In Tropos Motors Europe
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:30am   Comments
  • EV technology company Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ: CENN) has agreed to acquire an equity interest in Mosolf SE & Co KG's subsidiary Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (TME). Mosolf is an automotive logistics and service provider in Europe.
  • The company will acquire 65% equity interest in TME for €3.25 million and assume 100% of a shareholder loan from Mosolf to TME of €11.9 million.
  • TME has been a private label channel partner and a customer of Cenntro since 2019.
  • TME will assemble and distribute the full line of Cenntro's products for the European market.
  • TME has a distribution network of 50 dealers in Germany and 13 importers in Europe across sixteen countries as of February 28, 2022.
  • The company expects the transaction to close in March 2022.
  • The acquisition expands Cenntro's assembly capabilities and distribution network in EMEA and adds a strategic customer network in Europe.
  • Price Action: CENN shares are trading higher by 3.33% at $1.24 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap General

