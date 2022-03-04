 Skip to main content

Mizuho Upgrades This Water Treatment Company - Read Why
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 10:06am   Comments
Mizuho Upgrades This Water Treatment Company - Read Why
  • Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey upgraded Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) to Neutral from Underperform and raised the price target to $62 (an upside of 7%) from $60.
  • The company's purchase of Manitowoc Ice business for a net price of $1.38 billion strengthens its commercial water franchise and should be meaningfully accretive to margins, states Linzey.
  • Pentair recently agreed to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a provider of commercial ice makers from Welbilt, Inc (NYSE: WBT), for $1.6 billion or a net transaction value of ~$1.38 billion (adjusted for after-tax benefit).
  • The company expects to fund the acquisition with new debt anticipated to be investment grade. The transaction is expected to close in 2Q22.
  • Manitowoc Ice generated $308 million in revenue in 2021 with EBITDA margins of ~30%.
  • Manitowoc Ice employs more than 800 team members and operates facilities in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Monterrey, Mexico, and Hangzhou, China.
  • Not including Manitowoc Ice, Pentair reiterated its FY22 and 1Q22 guidance. It expects the transaction to add ~$0.25 of Adjusted EPS accretion in 2023 and ~$0.40 in 2025.
  • It also expects EBITDA margins of 30%+ for Manitowoc Ice, significant revenue synergies, and accelerated deleveraging based on strong free cash flow.
  • Pentair plans to have Manitowoc Ice operate within its Water Solutions platform of the Consumer Solutions business segment.
  • Pentair held cash and equivalents of $94.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: PNR shares traded lower by 1.70% at $57.79, and WBT lower by 0.23% at $23.75 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for PNR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PNR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

