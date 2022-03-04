Mizuho Upgrades This Water Treatment Company - Read Why
- Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey upgraded Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) to Neutral from Underperform and raised the price target to $62 (an upside of 7%) from $60.
- The company's purchase of Manitowoc Ice business for a net price of $1.38 billion strengthens its commercial water franchise and should be meaningfully accretive to margins, states Linzey.
- Pentair recently agreed to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a provider of commercial ice makers from Welbilt, Inc (NYSE: WBT), for $1.6 billion or a net transaction value of ~$1.38 billion (adjusted for after-tax benefit).
- The company expects to fund the acquisition with new debt anticipated to be investment grade. The transaction is expected to close in 2Q22.
- Manitowoc Ice generated $308 million in revenue in 2021 with EBITDA margins of ~30%.
- Manitowoc Ice employs more than 800 team members and operates facilities in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Monterrey, Mexico, and Hangzhou, China.
- Not including Manitowoc Ice, Pentair reiterated its FY22 and 1Q22 guidance. It expects the transaction to add ~$0.25 of Adjusted EPS accretion in 2023 and ~$0.40 in 2025.
- It also expects EBITDA margins of 30%+ for Manitowoc Ice, significant revenue synergies, and accelerated deleveraging based on strong free cash flow.
- Pentair plans to have Manitowoc Ice operate within its Water Solutions platform of the Consumer Solutions business segment.
- Pentair held cash and equivalents of $94.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: PNR shares traded lower by 1.70% at $57.79, and WBT lower by 0.23% at $23.75 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for PNR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Mizuho
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
