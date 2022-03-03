 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allscripts Divests Hospitals & Large Physician Practices Segment For $700M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Allscripts Divests Hospitals & Large Physician Practices Segment For $700M
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) will sell its net assets of the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment to Constellation Software Inc's subsidiary N. Harris Computer Corporation.
  • The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment includes the Sunrise, Paragon, Allscripts TouchWorks, Allscripts Opal, STAR, HealthQuest, and dbMotion solutions. 
  • Allscripts Veradigm business segment assets are not included in this transaction and will continue to be owned by Allscripts going forward.
  • The purchase price of up to $700 million cash consists of a fixed price of $670 million paid at closing, plus contingent consideration of up to $30 million based on the performance of the business during the two years following transaction closing. 
  • The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter.
  • Price Action: MDRX shares traded 1.89% higher at $20.50 during premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Climbs to Annual-High Share Price
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
Allscripts Expects Q4 Interim Sales Beat Consensus; Approves $250M Buyback
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com