Allscripts Divests Hospitals & Large Physician Practices Segment For $700M
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) will sell its net assets of the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment to Constellation Software Inc's subsidiary N. Harris Computer Corporation.
- The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment includes the Sunrise, Paragon, Allscripts TouchWorks, Allscripts Opal, STAR, HealthQuest, and dbMotion solutions.
- Allscripts Veradigm business segment assets are not included in this transaction and will continue to be owned by Allscripts going forward.
- The purchase price of up to $700 million cash consists of a fixed price of $670 million paid at closing, plus contingent consideration of up to $30 million based on the performance of the business during the two years following transaction closing.
- The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter.
- Price Action: MDRX shares traded 1.89% higher at $20.50 during premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General