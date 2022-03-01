BrightView Acquires TDE Group For Undisclosed Sum
- Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) has acquired TDE Group, a snow removal, and commercial landscaping company. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- TDE Group is headquartered in suburban Detroit with operations in Windsor, Ontario, and also provides landscaping maintenance services in the Detroit/Windsor metropolitan areas and beyond. TDE employs more than 125 people.
- “Bringing TDE under the BrightView umbrella allows us to grow in a profitable market and bring highly trained and motivated team members into the company,” commented Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and CEO.
- BrightView held cash and equivalents of $132.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: BV shares closed lower by 0.22% at $13.51 on Monday.
