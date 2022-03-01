 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BrightView Acquires TDE Group For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Share:
BrightView Acquires TDE Group For Undisclosed Sum
  • Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE: BVhas acquired TDE Group, a snow removal, and commercial landscaping company. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • TDE Group is headquartered in suburban Detroit with operations in Windsor, Ontario, and also provides landscaping maintenance services in the Detroit/Windsor metropolitan areas and beyond. TDE employs more than 125 people.
  • “Bringing TDE under the BrightView umbrella allows us to grow in a profitable market and bring highly trained and motivated team members into the company,” commented Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and CEO.
  • BrightView held cash and equivalents of $132.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: BV shares closed lower by 0.22% at $13.51 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BV)

BrightView Acquires NatureScape For Undisclosed Sum
BrightView Acquires Winter Services For Undisclosed Sum
Looking Into BrightView Holdings's Return On Capital Employed
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Recap: BrightView Holdings Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com