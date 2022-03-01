BrightView Acquires TDE Group

BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV, the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of TDE Group, a snow removal and commercial landscaping company headquartered in suburban Detroit with operations in Windsor, Ontario. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TDE Group is the 34th firm to be purchased by BrightView under its successful long-term acquisition growth strategy.

"BrightView continues to execute on our ‘strong-on-strong' acquisition program in which we actively seek out exceptional businesses to expand our existing operations in attractive markets. Bringing TDE under the BrightView umbrella allows us to grow in a profitable market and bring highly trained and motivated team members into the company," said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and CEO.

In addition to snow removal, TDE Group provides landscaping maintenance services in the Detroit/Windsor metropolitan areas and beyond. Among TDE's most prominent clients are auto manufacturers and the Detroit Metro Airport. TDE employs more than 125 people.

"The addition of TDE Group and their skilled crews is a great enhancement to our operations in the Upper Midwest," said Jamie Gollotto, President of BrightView Maintenance Services Seasonal Division. "Their expertise in both winter services and landscaping makes them a perfect year-round complement for our existing branches in this important region."

Eddie Conte, TDE's President and CEO said, "TDE Group is happy to have become part of the BrightView family. This partnership will provide our employees with significant growth opportunities both in the USA and Canada. Our clients will continue to enjoy our meticulous self-performed approach to snow removal with a larger depth and breadth of landscape service offerings that far exceed what TDE could have done on its own."

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005111/en/