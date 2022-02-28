 Skip to main content

Orange Selects Nokia, Ericsson To Roll Out Standalone 5G
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 7:42am   Comments
  • France's leading telecoms operator Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN), chose Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOKto roll out the core network of the 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country.
  • Orange also chose Nokia parts for the core network of its standalone 5G in Slovakia.
  • France accounts for over 40% of Orange's yearly revenues and more than half of its core operating profits, Reuters reports. The French government holds a 23% stake in Orange.
  • Orange chose Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to deploy the same technology in Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, and Poland.
  • In 2020, Orange had chosen Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to deploy its 5G network in mainland France, as China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd faced intense political scrutiny in Europe.
  • Price Action: ORAN shares traded lower by 1.79% at $12.08 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

