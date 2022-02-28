IGT Agrees To Sell Italian Proximity Payment Business For €700M
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) subsidiary IGT Lottery S.p.A. has agreed to sell its Italian proximity payment business to PostePay S.p.A. – Patrimonio Destinato IMEL for €700 million.
- Under the agreement, IGT will sell LIS Holding S.p.A. and indirectly LISPAY S.p.A., two wholly-owned subsidiaries conducting IGT's proximity payment business through a payment technology platform and a network of 54,000 points of sale.
- IGT will use net proceeds from the transaction primarily to reduce debt.
- "This transaction provides us with an opportunity to monetize IGT's market leadership in the Italian proximity payment business at an attractive value as we continue to execute our long-term strategy," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO.
- The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022.
- Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 4.37% at $30.32 on Friday.
