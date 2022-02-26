YouTube Stops Russian State-Owned Media From Generating Ad Revenue

Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube division has restricted the ability of the Russian state-owned media outlet RT and other Russian channels from monetizing advertisements that run with their videos.

What Happened: YouTube issued a statement citing the "extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine" for its action on "pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions."

YouTube did not identify which channels besides RT would be impacted. The company also stated that it received and approved a request by the Ukrainian government to impose “restricted access to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine.”

Why It Happened: Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov acknowledged that he requested YouTube’s assistance to cut off the Russian propaganda machinery accompanying the invasion of his country.

“We intend to help Russians and the world to know the truth,” he tweeted. “I’ve contacted @YouTube to block the propagandist Russian channels — such as Russia 24, TASS, RIA Novosti. If they are afraid of speaking the truth, so we should stop this flow of poisonous lies.”

YouTube’s response follows a similar action from yesterday by Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) that prevents Russian state-owned media from monetizing advertisements on its platforms.

Photo: Piqsels