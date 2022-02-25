 Skip to main content

Kimberly-Clark Acquires Majority Stake In Thinx
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:49am   Comments
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) has acquired a majority stake in Thinx Inca reusable period and incontinence underwear company. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
  • Kimberly-Clark made an initial minority investment in Thinx in 2019.
  • "The investment in Thinx paves the road for collaboration and allows us to work together to drive category growth with our retail partners while continuing to support Thinx in direct-to-consumer channels," said Russ Torres, Group President of Kimberly-Clark's North American consumer business.
  • Kimberly-Clark held $270 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: KMB shares closed lower by 2.55% at $128.57 on Thursday.

