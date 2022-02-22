Churchill Downs Agrees To Acquire Peninsula Pacific Entertainment Assets For ~$2.5B
- Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E) for $2.485 billion.
- The acquisition will include all of P2E's assets in Virginia and New York and the operations of its Sioux City casino property.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.
- "This unique set of assets expands our geographic footprint and provides additional scale," said CEO Bill Carstanjen.
- The company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to its free cash flow and EPS.
- Churchill Downs plans to fund the P2E Transaction with a combination of new debt and cash on hand, including pending proceeds from the sale of land near Calder Casino. It held $386.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CHDN shares closed lower by 2.58% at $217.52 on Friday.
