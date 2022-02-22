 Skip to main content

Churchill Downs Agrees To Acquire Peninsula Pacific Entertainment Assets For ~$2.5B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:18am   Comments
  • Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E) for $2.485 billion.
  • The acquisition will include all of P2E's assets in Virginia and New York and the operations of its Sioux City casino property.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.
  • "This unique set of assets expands our geographic footprint and provides additional scale," said CEO Bill Carstanjen.
  • The company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to its free cash flow and EPS.
  • Churchill Downs plans to fund the P2E Transaction with a combination of new debt and cash on hand, including pending proceeds from the sale of land near Calder Casino. It held $386.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CHDN shares closed lower by 2.58% at $217.52 on Friday.

