BrightView Acquires NatureScape For Undisclosed Sum
- BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) has acquired NatureScape LLC, a landscape maintenance and development company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Deal terms were not disclosed
- This acquisition expands BrightView's reach in Maricopa County.
- NatureScape is the premiere, full-service commercial landscape company serving clients across the Valley of the Sun and has 110 team members.
- NatureScape clients include homeowners' associations, property managers, and commercial sites.
- BrightView held cash and equivalents of $132.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: BV shares closed lower by 0.30% at $13.40 on Thursday.
