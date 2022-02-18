 Skip to main content

BrightView Acquires NatureScape For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 6:33am   Comments
BrightView Acquires NatureScape For Undisclosed Sum
  • BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BVhas acquired NatureScape LLC, a landscape maintenance and development company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Deal terms were not disclosed
  • This acquisition expands BrightView's reach in Maricopa County.
  • NatureScape is the premiere, full-service commercial landscape company serving clients across the Valley of the Sun and has 110 team members.
  • NatureScape clients include homeowners' associations, property managers, and commercial sites.
  • BrightView held cash and equivalents of $132.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Also Read: BrightView Acquires Winter Services For Undisclosed Sum
  • Price Action: BV shares closed lower by 0.30% at $13.40 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

