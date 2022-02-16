 Skip to main content

BrightView Acquires Winter Services For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 3:04pm   Comments
  • BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) has acquired Winter Services Incorporated, a snow and ice management company headquartered in Ringwood, New Jersey. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Winter Services employs 125 team members (450 during peak snow season) and serves clients throughout New Jersey, lower New York, lower Connecticut, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
  • This transaction allows BrightView to expand its services in the Northeast region, enhance the existing snow removal operations in the Tri-State Area and bring upgraded equipment and techniques.
  • BrightView held cash and equivalents of $132.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: BV shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $13.41 on the last check Wednesday.

