BrightView Acquires Winter Services For Undisclosed Sum
- BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) has acquired Winter Services Incorporated, a snow and ice management company headquartered in Ringwood, New Jersey. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Winter Services employs 125 team members (450 during peak snow season) and serves clients throughout New Jersey, lower New York, lower Connecticut, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
- This transaction allows BrightView to expand its services in the Northeast region, enhance the existing snow removal operations in the Tri-State Area and bring upgraded equipment and techniques.
- BrightView held cash and equivalents of $132.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: BV shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $13.41 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.