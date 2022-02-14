 Skip to main content

Advance Auto Parts' DieHard Brand Receives Auto Battery UL Validation
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:52am   Comments
  • Advance Auto Parts Inc's (NYSE: AAPDieHard brand has received circular economy validation from UL (United Laboratories).
  • The validation applies to DieHard's line of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries manufactured by Clarios, a provider of advanced battery technologies and energy storage solutions.
  • "We're thrilled to officially announce that every new DieHard AGM battery is made from recycled material from old batteries that are returned to an Advance or Carquest store," said CEO Tom Greco.
  • UL determined that 94% of the materials in new batteries are from batteries collected at Advance retail stores, reducing the environmental impact and resources needed to manufacture new plastics or mine for virgin lead.
  • Price Action: AAP shares are trading higher by 0.01% at $222.97 on the last check Monday.

