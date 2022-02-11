Tencent Says It Did Not Make New Investment In DiDi Since IPO
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) revealed not making any new investment in DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) since it went public, Bloomberg reports.
- However, Didi's SEC filings disclosed an increased stake by Tencent.
- Tencent's filings disclosed the addition of 1.8 million Didi shares to its last-known holdings.
- Related Content: Why DiDi Global Shares Are Rising
- The company clarified that Tencent subscribed to the additional stock during Didi's IPO, not previously disclosed.
- Tencent, which operates the WeChat messaging platform, did not acquire additional stock in Didi since its debut, the company added.
- Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by 8.84% at $4.31 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks IPOs Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga