 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tencent Says It Did Not Make New Investment In DiDi Since IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Tencent Says It Did Not Make New Investment In DiDi Since IPO
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) revealed not making any new investment in DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) since it went public, Bloomberg reports.
  • However, Didi's SEC filings disclosed an increased stake by Tencent. 
  • Tencent's filings disclosed the addition of 1.8 million Didi shares to its last-known holdings. 
  • Related Content: Why DiDi Global Shares Are Rising
  • The company clarified that Tencent subscribed to the additional stock during Didi's IPO, not previously disclosed.
  • Tencent, which operates the WeChat messaging platform, did not acquire additional stock in Didi since its debut, the company added.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded higher by 8.84% at $4.31 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + DIDI)

Atlanta Braves Launching MLB Stadium In The Metaverse: Here Are The Details And Why This Is Exciting
Why Sea Shares Are Rising Today
Sea's Management Investors Smell More Trouble Post India Ban Triggered Selloff
DiDi To Slash 20% Workforce Ahead Of Hong Kong Listing: Report
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks IPOs Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com