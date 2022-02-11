Nordson Set To Replace Xilinx In S&P 500
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) looks to replace Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) in the S&P 500 effective before the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- S&P 500 constituent Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) acquisition of Xilinx is likely to complete by February 14.
- AMD recently won approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the acquisition of Xilinx.
- AMD announced its plan to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction on October 27, 2020.
- The transaction combines two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge, and intelligent end devices.
- Price Action: XLNX shares traded lower by 0.54% at $215.38 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
