 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merger Monday: 4 M&A Rumors Investors Are Focused On This Week
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2022 6:20pm   Comments
Share:
Merger Monday: 4 M&A Rumors Investors Are Focused On This Week

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) climbed more than 20% Monday with rumors of the fitness equipment manufacturer finding a potential suitor. The stock has recently been hit with a flurry of speculation, driving the price down 74% over the past six months, making it a prime buyout target.

Rumors are circulating about other tickers as well. Below is a list of four companies that have some buyout buzz, with price action for Monday at market close.

  • NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) On Feb. 3, shares were trading 0.5% higher to $29.86 amid a report of an investor pushing the company toward a deal to go private. The stock is currently trading at $28.79.
  • Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) On Feb. 3, shares of Mantech spiked to session highs of $74.31 that continued into the next day due to a report that the co-founder is exploring a sale of his controlling stake. The stock is trading at $78.83, perhaps signaling investors are behind this move. 
  • Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) On Feb. 2, Griffon shares spiked higher on volume as reports of the company’s sale of its Telephonics Unit advanced. The news was sold off into Friday’s session, before rebounding from lows of $20.70 to $22.14. 
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) On Feb. 3, investors circulated a rumor that the 35% year-to-date fall in the company’s shares following its earnings announcement could attract an insurgent investor with an M&A agenda. The stock closed at $121.41, down from its 52-week high of $310.16. 

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Meta, Spotify, Peloton, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson And More
Why This Activist Peloton Investor Wants The Company Put Up For Sale
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 11, 2022: Cassava Sciences, Cleveland Cliffs, GameStop, and More
Dominion Energy, Under Armour, And Expedia Among Another Slew Of Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: mergerM&A Small Cap Top Stories Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga