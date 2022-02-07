 Skip to main content

Cummins To Take Full Control Of Former JV With Westport
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 2:50pm   Comments
Cummins To Take Full Control Of Former JV With Westport
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has agreed to acquire the remaining stake in the former Cummins Westport Joint Venture from Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • CMI will operate the business as the sole owner. The Cummins Westport Inc. joint venture agreement terminated effective December 31, 2021.
  • Cummins will also buy Westport’s interest in the intellectual property developed by the JV in support of the JV’s spark-ignited engines, with proceeds to Westport of $20 million.
  • Additionally, the parties agreed to conduct an initial technical assessment of Westport’s hydrogen high-pressure direct injection system (H2 HPDI) for potential use on CMI’s hydrogen applications.
  • Cummins held cash and equivalents of $2.59 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Also read: Cummins Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Expects China Demand To Moderate In FY22.
  • Price Action: CMI shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $227.95 and WPRT higher by 4.57% at $1.95 on the last check Monday.

