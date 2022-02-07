Fiserv Bolsters Digital Banking Strategy By Acquiring Remaining Stake In Finxact For ~$650M
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) agreed to acquire Finxact, Inc, a developer of the cloud-native banking solution powering digital transformation throughout the financial services sector.
- Fiserv, an early investor in Finxact, will acquire the remaining ownership interest for ~$650 million.
- The transaction advances the Fiserv digital banking strategy positioning Fiserv as the partner of choice.
- Founded in 2016, Finxact provides clients with a modern, real-time, and extensible banking solution that empowers financial institutions with enhanced access to their data.
- Fiserv held $942 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Fiserv expects to close the transaction later this year.
- Price Action: FISV shares closed lower by 1.32% at $104.88 on Friday.
