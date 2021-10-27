 Skip to main content

Fiserv Stock Falls On Tightening FY21 Internal Revenue Growth, Adjusted EPS Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 11:14am   Comments

  • Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISVreported third-quarter FY21 GAAP revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $4.16 billion and adjusted revenue growth of 10% to $3.96 billion, versus the consensus of $3.96 billion. 
  • Internal revenue growth (organic, constant currency) was 10%, led by 18% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment, and 6% growth in the Payments segment.
  • Margin: The adjusted operating margin expanded 130 bps to 34.2%.
  • The adjusted EPS was $1.47 beat the consensus of $1.45.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.69 billion in the first nine months of 2021. Fiserv generated a free cash flow of $2.29 billion. It held $942 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "We posted another strong quarter of double-digit adjusted revenue and adjusted EPS growth as we continue to invest in organic and inorganic growth and demonstrate unmatched execution," CEO Frank Bisignano said.
  • Outlook: Fiserv sees FY21 internal revenue growth of 11% (prior view 10% - 12%) and adjusted EPS of $5.55 - $5.60 (prior outlook $5.50 - $5.60) versus consensus of $5.57.
  • Price Action: FISV shares traded lower by 9.72% at $99.16 on the last check Wednesday.

