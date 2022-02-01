Growth Capital Set To Complete Business Combination With Cepton In The 1Q22

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. agreed to combine with Cepton Technologies Inc, a Silicon Valley firm focused on the development of lidar technology in August 2021

The deal, which is expected to close on February 9, 2022, will value the company at approximately $1.5 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis

GCAC’s management, Prokopios (Akis) Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos, have previously listed and successfully concluded 3 SPAC deals and boast a lengthy and experienced track record within the industry

Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: GCAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) listed on February 2, 2021, with $172.5 million in trust, arrived at a definitive business combination agreement with Cepton Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) lidar solutions, on August 5, 2021. The proposed deal, which is expected to be completed early on February 9, 2022, will see the company renamed as Cepton Inc and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under new ticker symbol ‘CPTN’, subject to, among other things, approval by Growth Capital’s stockholders (https://ibn.fm/yfgYP).

The transaction values Cepton at an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis, and is expected to provide the newly combined company with…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GCAC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GCAC

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.