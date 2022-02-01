 Skip to main content

Growth Capital Set To Complete Business Combination With Cepton In The 1Q22

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga's in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 01, 2022 11:39am   Comments
Growth Capital Set To Complete Business Combination With Cepton In The 1Q22

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

  • Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. agreed to combine with Cepton Technologies Inc, a Silicon Valley firm focused on the development of lidar technology in August 2021
  • The deal, which is expected to close on February 9, 2022, will value the company at approximately $1.5 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis
  • GCAC’s management, Prokopios (Akis) Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos, have previously listed and successfully concluded 3 SPAC deals and boast a lengthy and experienced track record within the industry

    • Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: GCAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) listed on February 2, 2021, with $172.5 million in trust, arrived at a definitive business combination agreement with Cepton Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT(R) lidar solutions, on August 5, 2021. The proposed deal, which is expected to be completed early on February 9, 2022, will see the company renamed as Cepton Inc and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under new ticker symbol ‘CPTN’, subject to, among other things, approval by Growth Capital’s stockholders (https://ibn.fm/yfgYP).

    The transaction values Cepton at an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis, and is expected to provide the newly combined company with…

    Read More>>

    NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GCAC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GCAC

    Image sourced from Unsplash

    This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

    © 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

     

