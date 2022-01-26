Existing Agreements Between Microsoft, Activision, Sony Point To 'Call Of Duty' Remaining Multiplatform (For Now)

Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) planned acquisition of game developer Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) left PlayStation fans feeling left out — or at least wondering if they might be.

As part of the deal, Microsoft would acquire Activision's "Call of Duty," one of the most popular games in the world, which left people wondering about the future availability of the first-person shooter game.

Microsoft has a history of making games exclusive to Xbox, most notably with its "Halo" franchise. Some have suggested that if "Call of Duty" was to lose its multiplatform availability, PlayStation parent Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) could see a significant impact on revenues.

What To Know: PlayStation fans and Sony investors should be able to rest easy because Activision intends to release at least the next three "Call of Duty" games on both Xbox and Playstation consoles, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report suggests that Activision previously committed to making the next few "Call of Duty" titles available on PlayStation. Such aligns with the sense of reassurance Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer provided PlayStation fans last week.

After speaking with Sony executives, Spencer announced Xbox intends to honor all existing agreements, including its "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation."

Sony also highlighted existing contracts between the two companies last week. "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," a spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

It now seems clear that all three companies are on the same page, but it will take some time to play out as the deal between Microsoft and Activision is not expected to close until 2023.

