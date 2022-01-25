 Skip to main content

MoneyGram Reviews Takeover Bids From Private Equity Firms: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:20pm   Comments
MoneyGram Reviews Takeover Bids From Private Equity Firms: Report
  • Private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, Siris Capital Group LLC, and Advent International Corp have made competing offers to acquire MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI), Reuters reports.
  • Madison Dearborn offered $10.50 per share in cash, the report adds. MoneyGram closed at $9.27 on January 24.
  • Advent had also expressed interest last year in taking over the company.
  • MoneyGram set a January 24 deadline to receive binding acquisition offers.
  • MoneyGram has become an acquisition target due to intense competition from digital rivals like Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) and Revolut.
  • The U.S. had blocked a $1.2 billion takeover deal by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) affiliate Ant Financial in January 2018 on national security concerns. 
  • MoneyGram has been focusing on digital payments as an area of growth, followed by a blockchain partnership and collaboration with Japanese financial technology firm Digital Wallet Corp.
  • Price Action: MGI shares traded lower by 0.97% at $9.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

