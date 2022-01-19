Smith & Nephew Acquires US-Based Partial Knee System Provider Engage Surgical
Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) has acquired Engage Surgical, a provider of cementless unicompartmental (partial) knee systems. Engage Surgical is located in Orlando, Florida.
- The deal value of up to $135 million is contingent on sales performance. The acquisition was financed from existing cash and debt facilities.
- The company noted that Engage's knee systems are the only cementless partial knee implants commercially available in the U.S.
- The Engage Surgical Partial Knee System is a novel, modern cementless knee implant to serve a resurgent segment driven by the potential for better long-term fixation through biologic integration, shorter operating times, and the shift to Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).
- Smith & Nephew expects the acquisition to drive its Robotics and Real Intelligence strategy.
- The partial knee market is currently worth approximately $300 million in the U.S., as per SmartTRAK. It is expected to grow faster than the total knee market by around 4% per annum through 2029.
- Price Action: SNN shares are up 3.20% at $34.84 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
