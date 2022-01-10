Penumbra Weighs Combination With Shockwave Medical: Bloomberg
Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) is exploring a potential deal with Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV), Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- According to the people, Penumbra has held talks with Shockwave Medical about a potential tie-up.
- Shares of Shockwave Medical have soared nearly 900% since the company went public in 2019, giving it a market value of almost $6 billion.
- Penumbra was valued at about $9.5 billion.
- But Penumbra said in an emailed statement Sunday that it is not in discussions with Shockwave Medical to pursue a business combination or similar transaction.
- Price Action: PEN shares closed at $254.50 on Friday. SWAV shares are up 6.51% at $180.03 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
