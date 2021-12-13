SeaChange Soars On Triller Merger Speculation, Trump Ties

A small cap video solutions company saw its stock soar over 100% Monday on reports of a merger that could make it the latest stock with ties to Donald Trump to see a soaring valuation.

What Happened: A report from Bloomberg highlighted talks being held between Seachange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) and social video platform Triller.

Triller, which is a TikTok rival among other things, could be valued at a premium to the $1.25-billion valuation it previously commanded, according to the report.

Triller offers short-form videos and counts Trump, Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys as verified users. The Triller app has been downloaded over 250 million times.

Verzuz, a live-streaming music platform, customer engagement platform Aplify.ai, streaming site FITE and business-to-business platform Thuzio are also owned by Triller.

Triller Fight Club, which offers boxing and fighting events including Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr, has sold over 3 million pay-per-views in the last year. This makes Triller one of the top-selling combat sports and entertainment platforms, which could see its valuation rise.

Triller said it reaches over 350 million users worldwide through its owned companies.

The Trump Ties: Trump joined Triller earlier this year after being suspended by Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Along with being a verified user on Triller who has posted several times, Trump was featured by the company earlier this year.

Donald Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. were guest boxing commentators for Triller’s September boxing event, which included a match between former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

The Trumps discussed boxing and commentated on the fight, while also adding some political commentary along the way.

“It’s like the elections, it could be rigged,” the older Trump said of fights being decided by judges and echoing his false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Trump previously hosted several of the largest boxing events at his casinos, which along with his built in audience made him the selection as a commentator by Triller.

SeaChange became the latest Trump-related stock to soar in price as news was circulated.

Trump is taking his new media empire Trump Media & Technology Group public via SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), which has been one of the best-performing SPACs of 2021.

A merger between CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) that is bringing Rumble public saw its shares soar with connections to the Trump SPAC deal.

Software company Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) also saw shares surge on speculation of being connected to the new Trump media company.

SEAC Price Action: SEAC shares were up 128.81% to $1.72 on Monday.