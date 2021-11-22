 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vonage Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Why Vonage Shares Are Soaring Today

Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: VG) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced it would be acquired by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) in a $6.2 billion acquisition.

Ericsson entered into an agreement to acquire Vonage for $21 per share. Pending shareholder approval, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

"Ericsson and Vonage have a shared ambition to accelerate our long-term growth strategy. The convergence of the internet, mobility, the cloud and powerful 5G networks are forming the digital transformation and intelligent communications wave, which is driving a secular change in the way businesses operate," said Rory Read, CEO of Vonage.

Read continued, "The combination of our two companies offers exciting opportunities for customers, partners, developers and team members to capture this next wave."

Related Link: Ericsson To Acquire Vonage At 28% Premium

Vonage is a North American technology company that provides cloud communication services to businesses and consumers.

VG Price Action: Vonage has traded as low as $10.85 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 25.10% at $20.47 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Avaya Tops Q4 Views
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Ericsson To Acquire Vonage At 28% Premium
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2021
How This Communications Company Says it is Tapping Potential in the Small and Midsize Business Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Rory Read why it's movingM&A