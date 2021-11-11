CooperSurgical Expands Fertility, Labor & Delivery With $1.6B Acquisition Deal
- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) has agreed to acquire Generate Life Sciences for $1.6 billion.
- Privately held Generate Life Sciences provides donor egg & sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services, and newborn stem cell storage (cord blood & cord tissue).
- “This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for CooperSurgical,” said Al White, Cooper’s President, and CEO.
- The transaction is anticipated to close in Cooper’s Q1 of FY22.
- Generate Life Sciences reported approximately $250 million in trailing twelve-month revenues as of September 30, 2021.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Cooper’s non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.30 in the first year after closing.
- See the related presentation here.
- Price Action: COO shares are down 2.10% at $425 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
