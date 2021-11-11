 Skip to main content

CooperSurgical Expands Fertility, Labor & Delivery With $1.6B Acquisition Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 9:01am   Comments
  • CooperCompanies (NYSE: COOhas agreed to acquire Generate Life Sciences for $1.6 billion.
  • Privately held Generate Life Sciences provides donor egg & sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services, and newborn stem cell storage (cord blood & cord tissue).
  • “This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for CooperSurgical,” said Al White, Cooper’s President, and CEO.
  • The transaction is anticipated to close in Cooper’s Q1 of FY22.
  • Generate Life Sciences reported approximately $250 million in trailing twelve-month revenues as of September 30, 2021. 
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Cooper’s non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.30 in the first year after closing.
  • See the related presentation here.
  • Price Action: COO shares are down 2.10% at $425 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

