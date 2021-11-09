Tenet Strikes Surgery Center Deal Worth $1.2B
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) has agreed to acquire SurgCenter Development for approximately $1.2 billion.
- Tenet and its subsidiary, United Surgical Partners International (USPI), will acquire ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) and related ambulatory support services.
- Of the 92 ASCs, 27 have either opened within the last year or will perform their first cases in 2022.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4 of FY21.
- Additionally, USPI plans to acquire a portion of equity interests in the ASCs from physician owners for incremental consideration of up to approximately $250 million.
- SurgCenter and USPI will also enter into a new agreement to develop at least 50 centers over five years.
- The transaction will further diversify Tenet's mix of Adjusted EBITDA, with a larger portion being produced by its higher-margin ambulatory portfolio.
- Tenet expects the transaction to generate strong financial returns, including enhanced Adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow.
- It expects to realize at least $45 million of annual run-rate synergies over the next three to four years from the transaction.
- Tenet plans to finance the transaction through the issuance of first-lien secured notes. It held $2.29 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: THC shares closed 0.29% lower at $75.20 on Monday.
