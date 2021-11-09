 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tenet Strikes Surgery Center Deal Worth $1.2B
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 5:27am   Comments
Share:
Tenet Strikes Surgery Center Deal Worth $1.2B
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) has agreed to acquire SurgCenter Development for approximately $1.2 billion.
  • Tenet and its subsidiary, United Surgical Partners International (USPI), will acquire ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) and related ambulatory support services.
  • Of the 92 ASCs, 27 have either opened within the last year or will perform their first cases in 2022. 
  • The deal is expected to close in Q4 of FY21.
  • Additionally, USPI plans to acquire a portion of equity interests in the ASCs from physician owners for incremental consideration of up to approximately $250 million.
  • SurgCenter and USPI will also enter into a new agreement to develop at least 50 centers over five years. 
  • The transaction will further diversify Tenet's mix of Adjusted EBITDA, with a larger portion being produced by its higher-margin ambulatory portfolio. 
  • Tenet expects the transaction to generate strong financial returns, including enhanced Adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow. 
  • It expects to realize at least $45 million of annual run-rate synergies over the next three to four years from the transaction.
  • Tenet plans to finance the transaction through the issuance of first-lien secured notes. It held $2.29 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: THC shares closed 0.29% lower at $75.20 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (THC)

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
Expert Ratings For Tenet Healthcare
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tenet Healthcare
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Tenet Achieves Quarterly Operating Income Of $1B, Raises FY21 Outlook
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com